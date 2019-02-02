Gov. Ralph Northam had questionable nickname in 1981 yearbook

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who faces calls to resign over a 1984 yearbook photo of two men in blackface and a Ku Klux Klan outfit, had a questionable nickname that may have been a possible racial slur, according to a separate 1981 yearbook photo.

Northam apologized Friday for the 1984 picture, first surfaced by Big League Politics, and called it “racist and offensive” but did not identify which person was him. However, he later told fellow Democrats that it was not him in the picture, and that he would not resign.

NORTHAM SAYS HE IS NOT IN RACIST YEARBOOK PHOTO AND WON’T RESIGN, VIRGINIA DEM SAYS

CBS News first reported that another picture from Northam’s 1981 yearbook page shows that he was given the nickname “Coonman” – a possible racial slur. He was also known as “Goose.”

A request for comment from the governor’s office was not immediately returned.

VIRGINIA GOV. NORTHAM FACES BACKLASH FOR COMMENTS ON 3RD-TRIMESTER ABORTION BILL: ‘MORALLY REPUGNANT’

Northam was scheduled to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon as he fended off calls for him to resign from Democrats both in Virginia and nationally.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Northam to “do the right thing” and called the photo “racist and contrary to fundamental American values.”

“The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable. It’s time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward,” Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said, calling the photo “racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and at any time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas’ office told Fox News that Northam reached out to her to say that he is not in the photograph and that he would not be resigning. That came after the Virginia Democratic Party tweeted that it had received word that Northam would not be resigning over the photo as they believed he should.

“We stand with Democrats across Virginia and the country calling him to immediately resign,” the party said in a statement.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares contributed to this report.