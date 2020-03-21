Gov. Cuomo warns New York coronavirus crisis could last months

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he expects the coronavirus crisis to last “a number” of months as the number of New York state residents who tested positive rose to more than 10,300.

“I don’t believe it’s going to be a matter of weeks, it’s going to be a matter of months,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany, a day after issuing a stay at home order for most New Yorkers.

Cuomo said that overall New York state had 10,356 coronavirus cases, an increase of 3,254 from the previous day.

Westchester County had only 294 new cases. The county now has 1,385 cases.

“The hot spot of Westchester is slowing and that’s good news,” Cuomo said.

There have been 46 coronavirus deaths in New York state as of Saturday.

Cuomo also said of New York’s 10,356 cases, 1,603, or 15 percent, have required hospitalization. Slightly more than half who have gotten sick were between 18 and 49.

During the briefing, the governor said New York has performed 45,437 tests, more per capita than China and South Korea.

New York’s test number was double that of California and Washington state.

Cuomo said his team had scoured the globe and was in the process of purchasing 2 million surgical masks to protect health providers and 6,000 ventilators for COVID-19 patients in need of intensive care.

He said the masks were selling for 80 cents before the coronavirus outbreak but were now selling for $4 each.

“Look its, price gouging but we need them and most of these are coming from overseas,” Cuomo said.