Gov Cuomo predicts New York coronavirus bump

Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted New York will see another bump in coronavirus cases because of the pandemic’s surge in many southern and western states — and admitted the quarantine he imposed on visitors from hotspot areas will be unable to stop it.

“Look, we’re doing everything we can. The quarantine, we have an enforcement mechanism. But, you know, how do you catch somebody driving in, right? I mean, it’s very very difficult, it’s trying to catch water in a screen,” Cuomo said Friday on WAMC radio.

Cuomo imposed a travel advisory on 19 states with rising COVID-19 infections — including California, Florida and Texas — that requires visitors from these areas to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

“You’re going to see our numbers and the Northeast numbers probably start to increase because the virus that you see now in the south and the west, California has real trouble, it’s going to come back here,” he said.

The governor said it’s a shame after “we defeat [COVID-19] in New York” — following a grueling three month period of severe lockdowns and social distancing rules that helped contain and reduce infections — to see the killer bug re-emerge.

“The other states don’t take the same precautions. It rises up in the other states and then is going to come back here from the other states. That’s what’s going to happen.

“The only question is how far up our rate goes. But you can’t have it all across the country and not come back. You think nobody’s coming here from California and these states?”

