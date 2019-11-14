Gosar fires back after Katie Hill rips his 'Epstein' tweets: You taught the country what a 'throuple' was

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., slammed his former colleague Katie Hill who had criticized his cryptic Epstein tweets, telling her she taught the country a new word: “throuple.”

Hill criticized Gosar over a series of tweets that spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” The saying has been appearing in memes and on social media. Hill blasted him for “tweeting out real conspiracy theories.”

“No like this actually happened. Real members of Congress tweeting out real conspiracy theories. In an acrostic no less,” Hill tweeted.

Gosar fired back, “You’re surprised by me? You single-handedly taught an entire country a new word. #throuple,” Gosar reacted. “And wth is up with that tattoo? Relax.”

“Throuple,” which is a term to describe a three-person relationship, was the arrangement Hill reportedly had with her estranged husband and a female campaign staffer. Hill accused her estranged husband of leaking the nude photos as “revenge porn” amid their messy divorce. Hill’s attorneys also vehemently denied allegations made in a DailyMail story that one of the nude photos shows a “Nazi-era Iron Cross” tattoo.

Gosar drew some attention to his Twitter account on Wednesday with a series of tweets he wrote in reaction to the ongoing testimony of U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent as the first witnesses in a public impeachment hearing of President Trump, sharing videos and articles that memorialized the event.

“Evidence of a link between foreign aid and political investigations simply does not exist. The longer this circus continues the clearer it becomes that @realDonaldTrump has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Gosar wrote on his official Twitter account.

Before that, “President @realDonaldTrump voluntarily chose to release the transcript of his phone call which clearly shows he did nothing wrong. This impeachment circus is a total sham, and Adam Schiff is the clown at the center of it all.”

And, before that, “Schiff’s star witness is crumbling under pressure. He wasn’t listening to the phone call and he has never even met President Trump.”

REP. PAUL GOSAR SENDS CRYPTIC TWEETS THAT READ ‘EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF’ DURING IMPEACHMENT HEARING

However, the Daily Wire and others took notice that as readers scrolled down Gosar’s profile, the first letters of each tweet spelled, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme has spread like wildfire after the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The New York City medical examiner determined he had taken his own life, but vocal skeptics have suggested otherwise during random blurt-outs on television and other signs.

In a statement to Fox News, Gosar stressed that his tweets were all “substantive” but appeared to have some more fun in the process.

“All of the tweets pertained to testimony from today’s hearing.

Rest assured, they are substantive.

Every one of them.

All of them.

5 were brilliant.

1 was ok.”

In other words, “Area 51.”

KATIE HILL DEFENDED BY ABC NEWS ANALYST COMPARING HER CASE TO ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TRUMP, SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill resigned from Congress earlier this month after she was accused of having multiple inappropriate relationships with subordinates, including a congressional staffer that prompted an investigation from the House Ethics Committee.