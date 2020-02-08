Gordon Sondland recalled as ambassador to EU after impeachment testimony

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified about President Trump’s Ukraine dealings during the House impeachment hearings, said Friday that he had been recalled from that position.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said.

Sondland’s recall follows the dismissal of another impeachment witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was fired earlier Friday by the National Security Council and escorted off of the White House grounds on Friday.

The moves come just two days after Trump was acquitted in the Senate on two articles of impeachment brought by the House last year over his dealings with Ukraine.

“I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union,” Sondland said Friday. “I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career.”

In November, Sondland tied top officials to a “potential quid pro quo” involving U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigations desired by Trump during his highly anticipated impeachment hearing testimony – yet said he never heard that link from the president himself.

The impeachment inquiry was sparked by a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s July 25 call, in which the president asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for political investigations – including involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s family — at the same time U.S. military aid for the ally was stalled.

Sondland was a Seattle hotelier and major donor to Trump before being tapped to serve in Brussels.

