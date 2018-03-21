GOP's Saccone concedes to Democrat Lamb in Pennsylvania special House race

Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat to Democrat Conor Lamb in a special U.S. House election in southwestern Pennsylvania Wednesday, eight days after voters went to the polls.

Lamb tweeted that Saccone had “congratulated me [and] graciously conceded last Tuesday’s election” and said he was “[r]eady to be sworn in & get to work for the people” of the state’s 18th congressional district.

The upset victory means that Democrats must pick up a net of 23 Republicans seats to regain control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections.

With all precincts reporting in the immediate aftermath of the March 13 special election, Lamb led Saccone by 627 votes out of more than 228,000 cast. However, Lamb’s lead grew to 758 votes as election officials in the Pittsburgh-area district’s four counties counted provisional, military and overseas ballots.

Lamb will succeed Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid a sex scandal that featured text messages in which the pro-life politician urged his mistress to consider getting an abortion when she believed she was pregnant.

Underscoring Lamb’s status as the underdog in the race, President Trump won the 18th district by 20 points in 2016 while Murphy was re-elected to an eighth term without facing a Democratic opponent.

Lamb struck a moderate tone in the race and insisted that Trump was not a campaign issue. He went on record to oppose sweeping new gun regulations and supported Trump’s steel tariffs, but he’s a fierce critic of Republicans’ tax cuts and health care policy.

Lamb and Saccone are expected to run for Congress in separate districts later this year after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania redrew the state’s congressional district map.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.