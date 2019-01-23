GOP strategist blasts Stephen Miller, says ‘Maybe someday he’ll have a relationship with a live human woman’

A Republican strategist laid into the White House’s senior policy adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday during a debate about immigration but took a bizarre ad hominem swipe at Miller.

Rick Wilson, the strategist, was on MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes” and was discussing Miller’s behind-the-scenes influence over President Trump’s immigration policies.

TRUMP ADVISER STEPHEN MILLER REPORTEDLY THREW AWAY $80 SUSHI AFTER BARTENDER GAVE HIM THE FINGER

“There’s something deeply wrong with Stephen Miller… and maybe someday, he’ll have a relationship with a live human woman,” Wilson said, in response to Hayes criticism that Miller’s hard-line views on immigration are what’s driving the ongoing government shutdown.

“I don’t know if that has anything to do with it,” Hayes’ responded, according to a video obtained by MEDIAite.

Moments earlier, Hayes said the shutdown had Miller’s “pernicious fingerprints” on it and that he “wants to reduce immigration, unauthorized, authorized, legal, in every possible way, because he has concerns about the demographic integrity of the current majority of the country, and that’s fundamentally what’s driving this.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson went on to call the 33-year-old a “dark figure” who wrecks “Trump’s idea that Trump is this master negotiator.” Miller has come under from progressives and immigration advocates for his views. He’s promoted ideas to slash the number of refugees the U.S. accepts and policy initiatives to make it harder for people to obtain legal status.