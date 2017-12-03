GOP senator: It’s time for military families to leave SKorea

Sen. Lindsey Graham says North Korea is pushing the U.S. closer to military conflict and he believes it’s time to start moving the families of American military personnel out of South Korea.

The South Carolina Republican said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” he is also going to urge the Pentagon not to send any more dependents to South Korea.

Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “It’s crazy to send spouses and children to South Korea, given the provocation of North Korea.”

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea to deter potential aggression from the North.

Last week, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers say showed the reclusive country’s ability to strike the U.S. East Coast.