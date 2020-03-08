GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts ‘radical Far-Left’ after finding ‘vile’ note on car while grocery shopping

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a freshman congresswoman from New York state who drew national attention for defending President Trump during impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill last year, has become the latest victim of public incivility against Republicans.

Stefanik wrote Saturday on Twitter that when she returned to her car earlier in the day after grocery shopping with her husband, she found what she described as a “vile anonymous note.”

“Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG,” the hand-scrawled note said.

STARTLING THREATS AND VIOLENCE AGAINST GOP VOTERS: PART OF A PATTERN?

Stefanik posted a photo of the note, along with her own reaction.

“It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate,” she wrote. “My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car.”

Other incidents this year involving incivility – or even violence – against conservatives and Republicans have included a vehicle smashing a GOP voter-registration table in Florida, an alleged assault of a 15-year-old Trump supporter in New Hampshire, the smashing of a College Republicans information table in California, an individual’s threat, caught on video, to “slash Republicans’ throats” in Arizona, an alleged assault of a retired police officer wearing a Trump-style hat and shirt in Tennessee and a suspect being sentenced to 90 days in jail for slapping and spitting on a Trump supporter in Florida.

Favorite target of Democrats

Stefanik became a favorite target of Democrats and liberals during the House impeachment inquiry late last year, particularly for becoming a thorn in the side of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

ELISE STEFANIK, WHO ANTAGONIZED SCHIFF IN IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS, NAMED TRUMP NY CAMPAIGN CHAIR

One of the most explosive moments of the impeachment hearings came Nov. 15, 2019, when ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., yielded some of his time to Stefanik. But as she spoke, Schiff slammed down his gavel, arguing that it was not allowed under committee rules.

“The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said.

“What is the interruption for now?” she shot back.

What followed was a debate between Nunes and Schiff as to whether the Republican could offer his time to a fellow member of Congress, rather than minority counsel. Stefanik repeatedly tried to speak, only for Schiff to bang his gavel again.

“You’re gagging the young lady from New York?” Nunes laughed at one point.

“This is the fifth time you have interrupted a duly-elected member of Congress,” Stefanik told Schiff, who repeatedly told her she was “not recognized” to speak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanik’s performance at that moment and throughout the hearings earned her praise from fellow Republicans and likely contributed to her being named an honorary chair for the Trump 2020 Campaign in early January.

“I’m looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district. President Trump’s record of results will win handily over far-left radical resistance in November,” she said at the time.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Tyler Olson and Adam Shaw contributed to this story.