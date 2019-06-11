GOP Rep clashes with House Dem after she reads letter calling Trump supporters 'racist,' 'dumb'

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, appeared to get a reprimand on Tuesday after she read a constituent letter attacking President Trump and his supporters.

After Fudge read the letter, which described Trump as a “gangster” and “sexually condescending to women,” presiding officer Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, reminded her that she couldn’t read other people’s remarks attacking the president.

“The chair will remind members that remarks and debate may not engage in personalities towards the president, including by repeating remarks made elsewhere that would be improper if spoken in the members own words,” Veasy said.

Fudge seemed indignant and appeared to ask what Veasy meant by “personalities.” As she stayed near the front of the chamber, Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., called her out by asking, “Are we in order or what are we doing?” After Fudge responded to him, Bucschon shot back, “No, you’re out of order.”

Fudge’s letter came from Ronald S. Williams, senior pastor and chief executive officer of Mount Zion Fellowship in Ohio. Williams’ letter denounced Trump, calling him a “proven liar” among other things.

His supporters, Williams said, were “either racist, steeped in racist religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb.”

“They have chosen to support a president who has a proven record of being sexually condescending to women, will not oppose the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate organizations, is indecisive, condescending to anyone who challenges him, and hides behind his Twitter account rather than dealing with the real issues in our country and around the world,” he said, according to Fudge’s reading.

The letter also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., reluctance to pursue impeachment proceedings related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Nancy Pelosi is a woman who I respect. However, I do believe her hesitancy to impeach this president is her opinion based upon polls and her belief that it would further polarize the country,” he said. “However, the country is already divided and polarized.”

His comments echoed those of progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who argued that the need for impeachment transcended political concerns.

House Democrats on Tuesday voted to effectively hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress — an attempt to censure him for his refusal to comply with Congressional subpoenas. The approved resolution gave Congress the power to enforce subpoenas in court as well as unilaterally initiate judicial proceedings.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.