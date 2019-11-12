GOP plan to defend Trump against impeachment revealed; DACA showdown in Supreme Court

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start the day …

GOP’s plan to defend Trump revealed ahead of public impeachment inquiry hearings

Top Republicans serving on panels involved in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Trump penned a memo to GOP members on those committees outlining “key points of evidence” from the closed-door inquiry ahead of public hearings slated to begin Wednesday. The memo to the GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee, House Oversight Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee outline arguments in defense of Trump.

They make the case that Democrats failed to present any evidence of quid pro quo in Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They said Trump had a “deep-seated, genuine and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine and U.S. taxpayer-funded foreign aid” due to the country’s history of “pervasive corruption” since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Conservative radio talk show legend Rush Limbaugh has warned Trump supporters to expect Democrats to employ a strategy similar to the one they used against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings last year. Click here for more on our top story.

Showdown over Trump’s bid to end Obama’s ‘Dreamer’ program goes before Supreme Court

The long-running battle over the Trump administration’s bid to end the Obama-era program for young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers” will land before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. With a ruling expected in the midst of a presidential election year, the case puts the high court at the center of one of the most politically charged issues since the start of President Trump’s term.

For the administration and Dreamers alike, it all comes down to the Supreme Court, where Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch now sit. Federal appeals courts across the country have rejected efforts to phase out the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, but the administration has looked to the high court for support. Legal experts say look closely at Chief Justice John Roberts, who could be the tie-breaker in the case. Click here for more.

Jimmy Carter hospitalized for procedure to reduce pressure on brain after recent falls

Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for a procedure to reduce pressure on his brain. Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Monday, with an operation scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to a statement from The Carter Center.

The statement said the pressure on his brain has been caused by bleeding “due to his recent falls”. “President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the statement concluded.

MAKING HEADLINES:

Google gathering and using health data of millions of patients: report.

Turkey’s Erdogan warns that it can release ISIS prisoners back to Europe.

Sean Spicer eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

‘Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek gets emotional after contestant’s message.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Why Bloomberg’s entry, Deval Patrick’s consideration of 2020 race is an ‘SOS’ for Democrats.

San Francisco’s new DA pledges not to prosecute public urination, other quality-of-life-crimes.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid dismisses Thanksgiving as ‘problematic’ ‘food holiday.’

Jonathan Morris: I went to Kanye West’s church – Here’s what I saw and heard.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Investors look to Trump speech for progress on China trade deal.

Washington Redskins deny Jeff Bezos links amid Amazon CEO’s rumored NFL team interest.

Waiter on the hook for $30,000 after country club lunch goes horribly wrong.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham says “two dominant strains” spell disaster for today’s Democratic Party.

