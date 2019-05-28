GOP congressman introduces 'Investigate the Investigators' bill to find out how Russia 'witch hunt' began

A House Republican lawmaker said Tuesday he plans to introduce a bill called the “Investigate the Investigators” Act, arguing that the Mueller probe turned up a “big, fat goose egg.”

“It was a partisan witch hunt from the beginning and we need to get to the bottom of who was behind this and how far up the chain does it go,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., on “Fox & Friends.”

“What did President Obama know and when he did he know it?” he asked, referring to the decision by the FBI to launch a counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign and Russia.

Jones said the bill would “codify” the recent decision by Attorney General William Barr to appoint U.S. Attorney John Durham to examine the origins of the Russia investigation, including alleged misconduct and alleged improper government surveillance on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Byrne said he believes Democrats are determined to pursue impeachment despite a lack of evidence.

“I don’t know that we can stop the Democrats on this hyper-partisan effort to go after impeachment,” he said, arguing he carefully read the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and “there is just no case there.”

He challenged Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who he plans to challenge in 2020 for his Senate seat, to explain what action by President Trump would justify impeachment.

Byrne said he does not believe the “vast majority” of people in Alabama would support impeachment.

President Trump on Thursday issued a memo giving Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016 and ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr.