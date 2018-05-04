GOP candidate's ad shows him 'hunting terrorists' in Iraq: 'Faith in God, and a Hellfire missile'

Candidates talk about bringing terrorists to justice all the time.

One Republican candidate is now providing video evidence that he’s been there, done that.

An exploding missile – as recorded by an aerial camera attached to an Apache helicopter flown over Iraq by Michigan Senate hopeful John James – covers the first five seconds of a campaign ad set to start airing on television Tuesday.

“Hunting terrorists in the skies above Baghdad, there are two things you need,” James narrates. “Faith in God, and a Hellfire missile.”

The veteran-turned businessman is hoping to challenge incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in the fall, but first faces an Aug. 7 primary against fellow GOP hopefuls Sandy Pensler and Bob Carr.

[embedded content]

Republicans want to put Michigan in play this cycle, because President Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016. Fox News’ Power Rankings still rate the race as “likely Democrat.”