Google Maps banned by Italian town after too many people got lost

A town in Sardinia ordered motorists and hikers to avoid Google Maps to navigate local roads after too many people got lost and stranded by using the popular app, according to a report.

“Too many sedans and small cars get stuck on impassable paths, sometimes even off-road vehicles too,” Baunei Mayor Salvatore Corrias told the Italian news agency ANSA.

“All this because you follow the suggestions of Google Maps which, on our roads, are often misleading,” said the mayor in the Ogliastra region of the second-largest island in the Mediterranean.

“The old paper maps are better,” he added. “Or better still, use an expert local guide from our area.”

Several hikers have gone missing and many vehicles got stuck in the impassable narrow roads of the Supramonte area after being led astray by using Google Maps, the mayor said.

Signs have been put up warning people: “Don’t Follow the Directions of Google Maps.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.