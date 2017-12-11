Google employee’s naked body found floating in San Francisco Bay

The naked body of a 23-year-old Google employee was found floating in the San Francisco Bay Thursday, officials said.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Chu Chu Ma of Mountain View, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted.

A woman with the same name has a LinkedIn profile indicating she’s a software engineer at Google, according to NBC Bay Area.

In a statement in NBC Bay Area, a Google spokesperson said, “Chu Chu was an excellent software engineer in our developer product team. We are devastated to learn of her passing and our deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”

The Sunnyvale DPS said an investigation was ongoing and authorities were “awaiting the results of the autopsy report.”