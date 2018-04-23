Goodlatte, Gowdy say they struck deal with DOJ for Hillary Clinton probe documents

The Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee announced Monday that the Justice Department has agreed to provide them with documents related to the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The deal was struck after Reps. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., met this month with the U.S. attorney, John Lausch, who has been selected to respond to Republican demands for documents.

“We look forward to reviewing the information to better understand the decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017,” Goodlatte and Gowdy said in a joint statement. “Congress has a constitutional responsibility to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken.”

Goodlatte subpoenaed the Justice Department last month for records of the investigation, which ended in July 2016 without charges being filed against Clinton.

The congressmen met with Lausch two weeks ago about the documents.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.