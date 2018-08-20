Good Samaritans help rescue elderly California mom, son and dog from sinking truck

A woman, her son and a dog were all rescued from a Long Beach, California, marina over the weekend — thanks to a handful of quick-thinking Good Samaritans and first responders who reportedly hopped in to save them.

Mary Watkins, 87, told the Long Beach Post her son Larry’s medical boot became stuck on their 2014 Dodge Ram’s accelerator while the family was on the road Saturday.

The vehicle reportedly hit a rail and ended up in the water.

“I don’t want to sound philosophical, but you know what’s going to happen while it’s happening,” Watkins, of West Covina, told the newspaper. “I didn’t want to make any muss or fuss about it.”

A video of the rescue posted to Facebook Saturday shows people jumping into the water to help pull family members and their pet escape the sinking vehicle.

COLORADO BOY, 4, BATTLING STAGE-FOUR CANCER, CELEBRATES END OF CHEMO AS HONORARY POLICE OFFICER

“LBFD Lifeguard units responded to reports of a submerged vehicle just after 1pm today,” the Long Beach Fire Department explained in a tweet Saturday. “LIfeguard [sic] and vessel assist personnel arrived and made water entry and extricated an elderly couple from the vehicle. Couple was treated on scene and released. Accident under investigation.”

Bystander Jeff Perez reflected on the incident involving the family.

“No sooner did I hop in the water and the lifeguard captain was handing over the older lady to me,” he told CBS Los Angeles.

Capt. Jack Crabtree with the Long Beach Fire Department told Fox News on Monday nobody was taken to the hospital following the rescue. He doesn’t know if the family members sought any treatment.