Good Samaritan's fancy footwork helps cop catch armed suspect in amazing video

A Good Samaritan is getting praised for his fancy footwork after he literally stuck out his leg to help Ohio cops catch an armed suspect.

Officials said a grandfather, only identified as “Bill,” was waiting outside a Columbus library with his daughter April 3 when police sirens began blaring in the distance.

“Bill,” who was using a walking cane, told police that when he saw a man with his hand in his waistband running toward him trying to escape cops, he had to make a quick decision.

Bill stuck out his back leg to trip the suspect running behind him – giving police just enough time to catch up to the man and apprehend him.

“That move likely saved the 18-year-old suspect’s life,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

The whole exchange was caught on surveillance video and body cameras, and police released the footage Thursday.

“Community involvement, be it by courage, bravery and/or fancy footwork, helped take a criminal off the streets of Columbus,” officials said. “Thank you ‘Bill’ for sticking your leg out for us.”

Police said the suspect was arrested carrying a Glock .09mm pistol with a high capacity extended clip containing 29 rounds.