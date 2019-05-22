Gloria Allred tells of nearly 'bleeding to death' from illegal abortion in 1960s

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred told a gathering in New York City on Tuesday that she nearly bled to death from an illegal abortion in the 1960s after she was raped at gunpoint while on vacation in Mexico.

The disclosure came at a pro-choice rally in Manhattan. The recent passage of pro-life laws and advancement of pro-life proposals in several states has many liberal-leaning states worried that the trend could lead to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Many conservatives are hoping that President Trump’s appointment of justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will lead to a ruling in their favor if an abortion case reaches the court in the near future.

Allred spoke in graphic detail about the procedure she underwent.

“I had to get a back-alley abortion in a bathtub from a person who was not licensed,” she said. “They were just doing it for the money.”

She explained that she didn’t realize she was pregnant until she returned to the U.S., where abortion was still illegal in most states.

Allred said that when she began hemorrhaging during the procedure, the person performing the abortion told her it was “your problem now.”

“The only time a hospital would admit a woman like me was if she was bleeding to death from an abortion,” Allred said. “The nurse told me, ‘This should teach you a lesson.’

“It taught me abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible!” she concluded, according to the Daily Beast.

But state legislatures and governors in several states — including Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia — don’t seem to share Allred’s view on abortion. They have signed bans on the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Alabama’s Gov. Kay Ivey on May 15 signed into law a bill that makes abortion a felony in the state in nearly all cases, without exceptions for incest or women who were raped.

“This legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a statement.

Also at the New York rally was Mayor Bill de Blasio, who spoke just days after announcing his presidential candidacy. The Democrat claimed “women will die” as a result of the new laws passed in the Southern states.

“New York City respects women, honors the rights of women, but in some other states we see these bans that try and take away rights that were fought for, for so long,” de Blasio said, according to New York City’s 1010 WINS radio.

“These leaders who think they can turn back the clock, let’s just tell them this: Hands off, hands off the bodies of women, hands off the rights of women.”

