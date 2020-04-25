Global coronavirus death toll passes 200,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Global coronavirus deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

There are now at least 201,502 COVID-related deaths reported in the world.

There are currently more than 2.8 million confirmed COVID cases around the globe, with the United States nearing the 1 million mark as of Saturday, with more than 924,000 confirmed instances of the novel virus. The U.S. also makes up around one-quarter of the global deaths with at least 53,275 as of Saturday.

At the current pace, confirmed global cases would surpass 3 million in the coming days — more than the populations of several countries such as Qatar, Lithuania and Jamaica.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

While the numbers continue to climb, several countries and states have managed to flatten the curve and are currently considering how to resume activities and reopen their economies.

Unemployment in the U.S. climbed to 26 million over the past month, meaning that even though states have managed to flatten the curve and handle the surge of cases, damage to the economy is expected to last throughout the rest of the year.

Some experts warn that this is just the first wave, with a second coronavirus wave in the fall that could be much deadlier.