Global coronavirus cases surpass 3 million

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Global cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday surpassed three million, with more than a third reported in the United States, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total number of worldwide deaths attributed to the virus was more than 208,000, with the United States accounting for nearly 56,000.

Outside the United States, Europe has borne the brunt of cases, with Italy, Spain and France having reported deaths of at least 22,000 or higher.

The latest numbers convey a startling portrait of how quickly COVID-19 has spread around the world since it first emerged in the southern Chinese city of Wuhan last December.

China has officially confirmed 84,338 cases and 4,642 deaths, though its actual numbers are widely suspected of being much higher.

‘FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN IS BREAKING,’ TYSON FOODS CHAIRMAN SAYS AS PROCESSING PLANTS CONTINUE TO CLOSE

A research paper by Hong Kong researchers published last week claimed China’s true number of COVID-19 cases may have been four times what officials had reported.

Nearly all nations in the world have implemented lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, sending economies into free fall.

Several states in the U.S. have begun preliminary steps this week to ease restrictions with the aim of rebuilding their economies. But some worry that being too hasty could spark another wave of coronavirus infections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration is reviewing new federal plans to guide restaurants, schools, churches and others, as states look to gradually lift restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.