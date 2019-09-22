Giuliani tries clearing up controversial CNN interview, says idea he set out to get Biden is 'ridiculous'

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani aimed to clarify what he said in a recent CNN interview about his involvement with Ukraine investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter, after the network’s Chris Cuomo accused him of contradicting himself.

Giuliani first said no when Cuomo asked if he urged Ukraine to investigate Biden, saying instead that he asked the country to investigate allegations of election interference by Ukraine for the benefit of Hillary Clinton. He later said he did ask Ukraine to investigate a newly appointed prosecutor. Cuomo replied, “So, you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” and Giuliani responded, “Of course I did.” When Cuomo called out the apparent contradiction, Giuliani followed up, “No. I didn’t ask them to look into Joe Biden. I asked them to look into the allegations that related to my client, which tangentially involved Joe Biden in a massive bribery scheme.”

TRUMP: CONVERSATION WITH UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ‘WAS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT,’ TOUCHED ON CORRUPTION, OTHER ISSUES

“The no was obviously wrong, I corrected it immediately,” Giuliani said on “Fox News Sunday,” adding, “I corrected it before he corrected it. The reality is, the distinction is this: What they’re saying is, I went there for, on a political mission, to kind of get Joe Biden in trouble. Ridiculous. I went there as a lawyer defending his client.”

Hunter Biden had been the subject of an investigation by Ukrainian authorities based on his business dealings with energy company Burisma. Giuliani said the case was dropped only after then-Vice President Biden got the prosecutor fired and then had influence over the selection of his replacement.

“You don’t get to approve a prosecutor in a foreign country unless something fishy’s going on,” Giuliani said.

He explained that his original purpose in going to Ukraine was to look into election interference, not the Bidens, but the two matters were “inextricably combined,” so one led to the other.

“This is going to get bigger and bigger, and everything I say I can prove.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has denied any wrongdoing, although he publicly said in the past that he threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if they did not fire the prosecutor. That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, already had been facing allegations of corruption.

It was reported last week that during a July phone call, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Giuliani in investigating the Bidens. Trump fought back Sunday, telling reporters he “said absolutely nothing wrong.”

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.