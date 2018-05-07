Giuliani struggles to help Trump with his defense

President Donald Trump’s new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is trying hard to support his client’s stance on legal challenges coming from an investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and a $130,000 hush payment to a porn actress.” But he is off to a rough start.

The former New York City mayor is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he mounts Trump’s defense through the media in a bewildering display that has even the president’s allies concerned. Giuliani’s aggressive defense of the president in recent weeks has pleased Trump, but exasperated White House aides and attorneys.

In an interview Sunday with ABC’s “This Week,” Giuliani dismissed as rumor his own statements about Trump’s payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.