Giuliani slams ‘pattern of corruption’ in Obama’s cabinet, wants Bidens’ financial records

Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for President Trump, continued his broadside against the Bidens and their relationship with Ukraine, but also appeared to cast an even wider net, accusing Democrats of doing their best to cover up a “pattern of corruption” involving top members of the Obama cabinet.

EXCLUSIVE: Official says watchdog found whistleblower had ‘political bias’ against Trump

“We know corrupt Ukrainian oligarch laundered $3 million to the Biden Family,” he tweeted. “But $3 to $4m more was laundered to Biden. So release all the financial records of all businesses involving Biden, Kerry’s stepson and notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew.”

Giuliani was referring to Joe Biden’s son Hunter; Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry; and James Bulger, the nephew of notorious mobster Whitey Bulger.

The Washington Examiner reported this week that Hunter Biden’s decision to join the board of the Ukrainian firm, Burisma Holdings, back in 2014, was enough to make Heinz, his business partner, raise questions with the State Department and later severed ties with the Biden.

The New Yorker recently ran an extensive article about Hunter Biden and mentioned several instances where he could have been perceived as using his father’s position to help his career. In 2013, Hunter Biden flew with his father to China aboard Air Force 2 before he secured a $1.5 billion deal from a subsidiary of the Bank of China.

“You want to know why the secretary of state (Kerry) wasn’t particularly upset about it? Because his son was getting money too. Isn’t it a coincidence that China sends $1.5 billion to a private equity fund? There were only three owners: Biden’s son, Kerry’s son, and Whitey Bulger’s nephew,” Giuliani told the Examiner.

Giuliani’s tweets came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump focused partly on whether he abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Joe Biden and help his own reelection.

In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump is accused of asking for help investigating the Bidens. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said Tuesday, before Pelosi’s announcement, that if Trump doesn’t cooperate with lawmakers’ demands for documents and testimony in its investigations the president “will leave Congress … with no choice but to initiate impeachment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report