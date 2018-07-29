Giuliani says Cohen has 'destroyed himself,' as Avenatti tells Giuliani to 'buckle up buttercup'

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani unloaded on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on “Fox News Sunday,” saying Cohen is a “scoundrel” and “total liar.”

Giuliani also conceded there would be something wrong on an “ethical, moral basis” if President Trump had misled the public by claiming he did not know in advance of a disputed June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian attorney.

In May, Giuliani told ABC’s “This Week” that Cohen is an “honest, honorable lawyer.”

Guiliani explained the change of heart by telling host Chris Wallace on Sunday he didn’t realize Cohen was a “pathological liar” until he released secretly recorded conversations with this then-client, President Trump.

Meanwhile, porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avaenatti, took aim at Giuliani on Twitter Sunday, calling him “desperate.”

“Are you denying that there were other hush payments made to as yet unnamed women in connection with the 2016 campaign?” he wrote.”Asking for some friends… You better buckle up buttercup because Mr. Trump’s stupidity and disloyalty is about to catch up to him (and you).”