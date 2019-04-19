Giuliani on Mueller release: 'It's over, they just don't know it yet'

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani appeared on the “Ingraham Angle” Thursday and spoke about his main issues with the Mueller investigation and declared the Russia collusion narrative “over.”

“I think the report really displays the fact that this is over,” Giuliani told host Laura Ingraham.

“It’s not over. They are going to run on this for 2020,” Ingraham interjected.

“It’s over. They don’t know it yet,” Giuliani said.

After two years, a redacted version of Mueller’s report was released Thursday showing investigators did not find proof of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. But the report did reveal an array of controversial actions by the president that were examined as part of the investigation’s obstruction probe.

Democrats criticized Barr and demanded an unredacted version of the report while Republicans demanded an investigation into how the Russia collusion narrative began.

Giuliani said that his biggest problem with Mueller was the staff he picked to work on the investigation.

“I think, the people he hired. I will never understand how you hire a completely partisan, biased staff of people, one of whom was the counsel to the Clinton Foundation, to investigate President Trump. If I was investigating Hillary Clinton, I hired the head of the Trump Foundation, I think we’d be in a lot of trouble,” Giuliani said.

The former mayor also took exception to how President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen was portrayed in the report.

“The complete deception of trying to present the facts from Cohen as if they are true,” Giuliani said.

“I can tell you many of the things I have personal knowledge about on the report from Cohen are complete lies. To take him and put them there as if we are going to take his credibility over the president of United States is totally warped.”