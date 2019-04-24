Giuliani knocks Clinton's Trump indictment claims, says old DOJ policy of 'you cannot indict a Clinton' will change

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani turned the tables Wednesday on Hillary Clinton over her claims that President Trump would have been indicted by Robert Mueller if he weren’t in office, saying there used to be a policy of “you cannot indict a Clinton”, but that’s about to change.

“There is a woman who really obstructed justice,” Giuliani said of Clinton during an appearance on “Fox and Friends“. “The president didn’t delete 33,000 emails. He didn’t have somebody smash up telephones. And he didn’t have someone wipe out a server and bleach it, among the few things that she did. The president was innocent of the underlying crime.”

“Collusion delusion. No collusion. If you are innocent on the underlying crime, then everything they are talking about is an effort for him to defend himself. If I tell somebody that I’m innocent, please, testify on my behalf and say what happened, am I obstructing justice or am I defending myself and serving justice,” he added.

“There is a woman who really obstructed justice. The president didn’t delete 33,000 emails. He didn’t have somebody smash up telephones. And he didn’t have someone wipe out a server and bleach it, among the few things that she did. The president was innocent of the underlying crime.” — Rudy Giuliani

HILLARY CLINTON: ANYONE OTHER THAN TRUMP WOULD HAVE BEEN INDICTED FOR OBSTRUCTION

Giuliani’s retort follows Clinton’s comments from the “TIME 100 Summit” in New York on Tuesday, in which she said Trump would have been indicted by the Special Counsel if he weren’t president.

“I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” Clinton said. “But because of the rule in the Justice Department that you can’t indict a sitting president, the whole matter of obstruction was very directly sent to the Congress.”

The former Mayor of New York went on to say that the real question now is how the investigations into Trump and his campaign started in the first place, echoing Republicans’ calls to “investigate the investigators.”

“How this ever got started in the first place is the next investigation. And Ms. Clinton better get a lawyer,” he said.

REP SAYS MUELLER REPORT SHOWS STEELE DOSSIER ‘FALSE AND FAKE,’ CHALLENGING ORIGINS OF FBI PROBE

“There used to be a DOJ standing policy you cannot indict a Clinton no matter how much they obstruct justice, no matter how much evidence they destroy and how often they lie and no matter that they committed perjury.

“You can’t indict a Clinton it’s against the Democrat Justice Department rules. This is not a Democrat Justice Department, not a Republican Justice Department. I prosecuted Republicans and Democrats I didn’t think either one of them had a monopoly on virtue or vice”

“There used to be a DOJ standing policy you cannot indict a Clinton no matter how much they obstruct justice, no matter how much evidence they destroy and how often they lie and no matter that they committed perjury.” — Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani noted that Attorney General William Barr is likely to follow up on how the investigation began, though admitted he has zero inside information.

“I have no inside information, zero, other than the fact this is a man who believes in justice,” Giuliani said of Barr. “If you believe in justice, this can’t help but anger you and frighten you. If this can be done to the president of the United States, a frame-up like this, it can be done to any of us.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Believe me, this wasn’t by accident. This wasn’t like oh, this collusion. Something like this has all the markings of rogue counter-intelligence guys setting up [George] Papadopoulos, setting up the meeting with Don Jr.”