Giuliani associate Lev Parnas willing to comply with impeachment inquiry

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, said Monday he is willing to comply with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into the president, his attorney told Fox News.

“He will answer the subpoena to the best of his ability,” Joseph Bondy said, calling this a “stark deviation” from his previous position.

Bondy added that his client could possibly invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

Parnas previously rejected requests for documents and testimony last month from three House committees looking into impeachment proceedings. It was not clear when Parnas would meet with impeachment investigators, who are looking into whether President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, leveraging hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.

Parnas and Igor Fruman pleaded not guilty last week to campaign finance charges connected to political donations to a pro-Trump super PAC. They are accused of using a limited liability company, Global Energy Producers (GEP), to make donations in American elections to advance the political interests of at least one Ukrainian government official.

Federal Election Commission records show GEP made $325,000 in donations to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action in May 2018. Parnas, a Ukrainian-born American citizen, was a key figure in Giuliani’s efforts to get dirt on Trump’s rivals Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Parnas and Furman were hired by Giuliani to try and persuade Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Hunter for possible corruption.

Bondy told Fox News he doesn’t expect his client’s cooperation to impact the federal charges against him in New York but hopes the government moves quickly.

“We are willing to comply with the subpoena to the extent that it does not violate any appropriate privilege that Mr. Parnas may properly invoke,” Bondy, who along with Edward B. MacMahon, Jr. has represented Parnas, told The New York Times.

Parnas’ change of heart occurred after Trump denied knowing him or Fruman when they were arrested.

“Mr. Parnas was very upset by President Trump’s plainly false statement that he did not know him,” said Bondy, whose client has maintained that he has had extensive dealings with the president.

