Giuliani associate asks court to allow handing over documents sought in Trump impeachment

Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has sought a court’s permission to hand over the contents of his phone records and other documents to a U.S. House panel for use in their impeachment inquiry, his lawyer said Monday.

Joseph Bondy, the lawyer representing Parnas, said in a tweet that the Justice Department on Tuesday would produce the documents as well as contents of the phone seized from Parnas when he was arrested in October, Reuters reports.

Subject to court approval, the government “does not object” to Parnas handing over the documents to the House Intelligence Committee, a letter Bondy wrote to U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in New York says.

Parnas, a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen, and Belarus-born Igor Fruman, another Florida businessman, were each charged with illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians, the report said. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani has said Parnas and Fruman aided his investigation of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Biden’s son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

On Dec. 18, Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House intelligence panel played a leading role in the investigation, which focused on Trump’s effort to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open investigations into Biden, a 2020 contender to Trump, and a debunked theory on election interference.

In the letter to the judge, Bondy said a review of the material, which the House panel had subpoenaed, was essential for its “ability to corroborate the strength” of Parnas’ potential testimony, Reuters reported.

Bondy said he and Parnas did not know “whether we intend to produce the entirety of the materials, or a subset filtered for either privilege or relevancy,” the report said

Bondy said in early November Parnas was prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators.