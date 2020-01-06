Girl’s mouth set on fire during dental procedure, lawsuit claims

The parents of a 5-year-old girl in Las Vegas filed a lawsuit last week claiming that their daughter’s mouth was set on fire during a routine dental procedure.

The parents filed the lawsuit in state district court against Deep Karan Dhillon for injuries the girl apparently suffered, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

Court documents say Dhillon used a tool known as a diamond bur to smooth the girl’s teeth while she was under anesthetics. The procedure emitted a spark that “caused the throat pack in (the girl’s) mouth to ignite and produce a fire” that lasted one or two seconds, the lawsuit alleges.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where she remained for four days with burns to her palate and lower lip, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that the girl suffered burns to her epiglottis, throat, tongue, mouth, lips “and other surrounding areas.” It also says that some of the injuries “may be permanent and disabling.”

The family is seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners records cited by the Review-Journal shows that Dhillon has no record of disciplinary action against him.

Dhillon could not be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.