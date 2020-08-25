Girl in inflatable unicorn swept to sea off Greece is rescued

A young girl had to be rescued by ferry workers after she was swept out to sea on a giant inflatable unicorn.

Believed to be aged four or five, the girl floated about half a mile away from the Greek coast she and her parents were visiting over the weekend.

She had been playing in the ocean, off the town of Antirio in the Gulf of Corinth, when she bobbed out to sea, with her panicked parents calling on a local ferry to retrieve her after they realized she had drifted off.

Footage of the incident showed the ferry captain spotting and slowly approaching the youngster who remained calm throughout the incident while atop her blow-up magical creature.

The video then showed the moment she and her unicorn were safely plucked from the ocean and rescued by the boat’s team.

According to the Greek City Times, she was handed safely over to her worried parents.

