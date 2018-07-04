Girl, 4, with cerebral palsy takes first steps in emotional video

The video of a 4-year-old girl with cerebral palsy taking her first steps went viral after her family posted the emotional video on social media.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Maya can be seen struggling at first to gain her balance, but managing to take several steps before bursting out into laughter.

“I’m walking!” she exclaimed, “I’m walking!”

The moment defied doctor’s expectations. Doctors believed she would be unable to walk for about six months after undergoing a major spinal procedure in May, the Daily Mail reported.

Less than two months later, Maya took her first steps without the assistance of a walker or cane.

“She’s doing it. You’ve done it for like a minute,” the girl’s brother can be heard saying in the video.

The video was posted with the caption: “First Steps – 4 years, 10 months. I can’t even put into words how we are feeling. Nothing seems to fit the enormity of this moment for us. We are beyond proud of our Mighty Girl.”