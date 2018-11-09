Ginsburg 'up and working' after fall, says nephew

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “up and working” after being hospitalized with three rib fractures, her nephew said during a Thursday film premiere about his aunt’s career.

Daniel Stiepleman told Reuters in Los Angeles that Ginsburg was “doing great” following a fall a day earlier in her Supreme Court office.

“The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” he said. “I can’t promise they were good jokes but they were jokes.”

Ginsburg, 85, previously fractured two ribs in 2012 and had two prior bouts with cancer, among other health issues, but has yet to miss a day of oral arguments during her tenure on the court.

Stiepleman wrote the script for “On the Basis of Sex,” which details his aunt’s work as a young lawyer fighting for women’s equality.

The film details a landmark 1972 gender-based discrimination case in which Ginsburg and her tax attorney husband, Martin were involved.

The couple successfully represented Charles Moritz, a single man who was denied a $296 tax deduction because he was a male caregiver.

Film director Mimi Leder said the movie serves as an “origin story” of a justice who became a hero to U.S. liberals.

“She is a woman who, like countless generations of women before her and since, withstood the subtle slights and overt discrimination of the culture around her,” Leder said.

Ginsburg makes a brief appearance in the film, which drew applause from the crowd.

The film hits theaters on Christmas day.