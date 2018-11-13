Ginsburg misses Supreme Court session while recovering from fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not on the bench Tuesday for a session, after sustaining a fall last week and fracturing three ribs.

The high court met for a non-argument session Tuesday morning, less than one week after the 85-year-old justice fell in her Supreme Court office.

“Justice Ginsburg will not be on the Bench this morning for the non-argument session,” the Court said in a statement Tuesday. “She continues to improve and is working from home this morning.”

The court did not hear arguments on Tuesday, but took the bench for other routine business.

Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital last Thursday “for observation and treatment” following the fall.

Ginsburg has dealt with a series of health concerns in recent years, but has yet to miss a single day of oral arguments in her tenure on the highest court in the land, according to The Washington Post.

Ginsburg broke two ribs in 2012, and previously battled two bouts of cancer. She also had a stent implanted in her heart to open a blocked artery in 2014.

The Harvard Law School-educated justice was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993 to replace retiring Justice Bryon R. White. Ginsburg was Clinton’s first Supreme Court pick.

Prior to ascending to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg became the first woman to receive tenure at Columbia University Law School and is also the co-founder of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project.

Fox News’ Bill Mears, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.