Gingrich: Trump wants to 'keep America great,' some Dems 'want to keep America weak'

President Trump’s choice of campaign slogan for his 2020 re-election bid was spot on, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Trump’s decision to use “Keep America Great” was on point and contrasted with many Democrats, who Gingrich claimed Wednesday on “Hannity” want to “keep America weak.”

“I thought the president’s choice of ‘Keep America Great’ was close to perfect,” he said.

“On the other side, you have a group of left-wingers who want to keep America weak, and I think the contrast for the average person by next summer — and this is my message to House Republicans too – I think Trump could win the kind of shattering election which makes it possible to take back the House, to increase our Senate majority.

“I think when you look at where the Democrats are going, they are verging on crazy,” Gingrich said. ” … You look at their issue choices – ‘let’s have a big debate about whether or not we need reparations for slavery,’ ‘Let’s have a big debate over whether or not it should be allowed to kill babies after they are born,’ ‘Let’s have a big debate about open borders, sanctuary cities and letting illegal criminals out.'”

“The Democrats are setting themselves up and I think the president intuits it and he knows it’s there, he’s a great campaigner and I thought his kickoff was just astounding.”

President Trump revealed the 2020 re-election campaign slogan to replace his “Make America Great Again” mantra from 2016 during his re-election commencement rally in Orlando Tuesday.

“Make America Great Again” was the best political slogan in history, but it’s time for a change, Trump told the adoring audience Tuesday at his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando.

“We’ve made America great again, but how do you give up the number one — call it theme, logo, statement, in the history of politics for a new one?” the president asked the crowd.

“You know there is a new one that really works, and that’s called ‘Keep America Great.’ Right? ‘Keep America Great.'”

Trump claimed his presidential tenure has borne out his new campaign slogan, pointing to his administration’s accomplishments.

“We have really done it,” the Republican said.