Gingrich suggests Nadler’s push to further probe Mueller report is an attempt to save his job in the House

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is suggesting Friday that Democrat Jerry Nadler’s push for a fully unredacted Mueller report — and his insistence to get the Special Counsel to testify on Capitol Hill – are desperation moves in an effort to save his job as House Judiciary Committee Chairman.

The comments from Gingrich come as Democrats are still floating the possibility of trying to impeach Trump, despite Mueller in his report not finding any evidence of collusion with Russia and not reaching a verdict on the obstruction issue.

“Look at poor Jerry Nadler’s problem,” Gingrich said Friday on ‘Fox & Friends’. “The left wing of his party is going berserk, they all want to find a way to keep this up, his presidential candidates are going berserk.

“He can’t as Chairman, not look like he is doing something – or they will, frankly, take away his chairmanship,” Gingrich added. “And that’s the dance in the House right now.”

Nadler – a frequent Trump critic – said yesterday that the redacted version of the report released by the Justice Department “outlines disturbing evidence” that Trump engaged in misconduct and possibly obstructed justice. The New York Democrat also noted that Attorney General Bill Barr will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee next month and he has requested that Robert Mueller also appear before the committee to testify on his findings.

“Let him testify. I don’t have a problem with that,” Gingrich said about Mueller. “Let him come in and say ‘hey, I spent two years, interviewed 500 people, had an entire team of lawyers, spent 25 million dollars’ – it ain’t there.

“My guess is that Mueller will be a pretty impressive witness,” Gingrich also said. “But he will be a witness for ending the process.”

Gingrich concluded his ‘Fox & Friends’ interview by saying that he believes President Trump will come out stronger following the Mueller report’s release.

“Here’s a guy who, while he has 90 percent negative press coverage and he has an ongoing investigation, he just plows ahead,” Gingrich said. “I think you have to assume, now that he has been exonerated in every possible way, he’s going to be stronger, his re-election is going to be more likely.

“People around the world are going to accommodate him,” he added. “They are going to start saying ‘you know, I gotta deal with this guy through 2024’.”

And that, Gingrich says, is “an enormous change from a week ago.”

