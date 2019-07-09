Gillibrand confronted by CNN over low polling numbers

Things got testy on “CNN Newsroom” Tuesday after host Poppy Harlow confronted Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand with her low polling numbers, and was asked how she plans to stay in the race.

Harlow challenged Gillibrand’s record on immigration and said she opposed amnesty for illegal immigrants and voted to increase funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I not only had the humility to recognize my positions were wrong, but I had the courage to lead from a new position and I’ve been leading on those issues for over a decade. I’ve led on comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship. I have a comprehensive approach about how to treat asylum seekers at the border in a far more humane we. We have a president who under his leadership, children have died in his custody.

I guess I’m getting at the why, senator. And let me ask you, for example, the former dhs secretary, he said, quote, who aspire topublic office should not espouse campaign promises that have no process expect for success. This is a disservice to our kmok and assumes voters are fools. He’s talking about decriminalizing crossing the border as an undocumented migrant. Who was it that changed you so dramatically on this issue?

Poppy, we need a president who has the humility to recognize when they’re wrong, has the wisdom to listen to their constituents, learn from them and change their positions. That’s who I am. And I have the courage to actually lead from a better position and have been doing so for over a decade. This isn’t a new campaign perspective. This is something I’ve been fighting for as a U.S. Senator for ten years. And winning. The thing that I do is I bring people together to get things done and to make a difference. I do not think we should criminalize children and parents coming across the border who are seeking asylum. They need our help. Our country is stronger because of immigration. It is not weaker. And we need to have not only comprehensive immigration reform, but we also need a humane asylum system, and I have a plan to have a community-based system so these families can come across, they can be given lawyers, have real immigration judges and actually have a community-based system. I disagree with what president Trump has been doing and I believe we need leadership. And leaders who can have a vision for how to get this done.

So to your argument about saying I’m on this road trip, on this bus trip because I think I’m the one who can beat President Trump on this, you have never lost an election in your 13-year political career. But when you look at the polling right now, you’re polling somewhere between 0 and 1%. “Washington Post” magazine did a fascinating profile. They wrote her brand, pragmatic and experienced is going to be a tough sell if what we really want at some level is for our politicians to entertain us. Do you think that’s part of why you haven’t broken through more?

It is so early, poppy. We’ve had one debate and there’s going to be ten. So it’s a long process between now and the first primary in new Hampshire and the first caucus in Iowa. And those are states I intend to win. I’m really proud of the campaign we are running, because we are leading the national debate on women’s reproductive freedom. I’m the only candidate that went to the front lines in Georgia to say that women’s reproductive freedom are basic constitutional rights.

Can you elaborate for me — because this is what has been a cornerstone of your campaign. You have 100% life time rating from the Planned Parenthood what is the first thing you would do as president to ensure women’s equality in this country?

There’s a lot. I would pass national paid leave is probably the first thing I would do because it’s bipartisan and it’s something whose time has come and I’ve led on it for over five years in a comprehensive approach to make sure all families can meet the needs of their loved ones and still succeed in the economy. I would also only appoint judges and justice who see roe versus wade as the law of the land that it is and guaranteeing access in all 50 states. But we have to make sure the economy grows for everyone. That means better job training so people can earn a higher wage, which is why I’m taking the fight to Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania. These are states that flipped to Trump in the last election and there’s so many voters who need a leader who can not only speak to our base and inspire them to fight for this democracy by getting money out of politics and having publicly-funded elections and passing a green new deal, but also reach across the ail and find those undecided voters and Republicans who want a different path for this country. And that’s who I am. I win in red places and purple places. I’m the only candidate up there who has won a two two one Republican district twice and brought the whole country together passing doipt legislation.

I’m so sorry we’re out of time. We had a lot of breaking news as you know this hour. When you come back I want to ask you about something you said yet, because you said it’s important to stand up to even fellow Democrats on the economy. I would love to know what you mean. We’ll save that for next time.

>> We can talk about trade. We’ll talk about the mistakes that have been made.