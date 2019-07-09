Gillibrand confronted by CNN over low polling numbers

Things got testy on “CNN Newsroom” Tuesday after host Poppy Harlow confronted Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand with her low polling numbers, and was asked how she plans to stay in the race.

Harlow first challenged Gillibrand’s record on immigration and said she opposed amnesty for illegal immigrants and voted to increase funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Gillibrand said it took great humility to offer an apology for her past mistakes, and then immediately praised herself for acting courageously in the face of opposition.

“I not only had the humility to recognize my positions were wrong, but I had the courage to lead from a new position and I’ve been leading on those issues for over a decade,” she replied.

Harlow followed up to highlight Gillibrand’s promise to decriminalize illegal border crossings during the Democratic debates and the New York senator continued to focus on her own humble nature.

“Poppy, we need a president who has the humility to recognize when they’re wrong, has the wisdom to listen to their constituents, learn from them and change their positions,” she said.

“That’s who I am. And I have the courage to actually lead from a better position and have been doing so for over a decade. This isn’t a new campaign perspective. This is something I’ve been fighting for as a U.S. Senator for ten years. And winning.”

Harlow switched gears to discuss Gillibrand’s low polling and that’s when things got heated.

“When you look at the polling right now, you’re polling somewhere between zero and one percent,” she said. “Washington Post magazine did a fascinating profile. They wrote — her brand, pragmatic and experienced is going to be a tough sell if what we really want at some level is for our politicians to entertain us. Do you think that’s part of why you haven’t broken through more?”

“It is so early, poppy. We’ve had one debate and there’s going to be ten,” Gillibrand shot back.

“So it’s a long process between now and the first primary in New Hampshire and the first caucus in Iowa. And those are states I intend to win. I’m really proud of the campaign we are running, because we are leading the national debate on women’s reproductive freedom. I’m the only candidate that went to the front lines in Georgia to say that women’s reproductive freedom are basic constitutional rights.”

Gillibrand also said if elected she would focus on the economy and abortion as her two major issues and would try to take her message to the rust belt states which flipped for Trump in 2016.