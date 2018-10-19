'Giant' spider creepily crawls toward Texas cop during traffic stop, dashcam video shows

Look out for the spider, man!

New dashcam video captures the moment a “giant” creepy crawler sneaks up to a Texas cop during a traffic stop — in what at first glance appears to be a Halloween prank.

The 30-second clip, posted to Facebook by Fulshear Police, appears to show the massive creature emerging from a grassy roadside area and scampering over to an oblivious cop standing next to a car he had pulled over.

Turns out it was a real spider — who was actually quite small — and just so happened to scurry across the police car’s windshield at the right time, Fulshear Police said in a Facebook post.

“Who needs Hollywood special effects?” police said in the online post. “This little guy was positioned perfectly on the windshield of the patrol car and gave our clerk, who was reviewing the video, quite the ‘Halloween scare.’”

