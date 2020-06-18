Giant grizzly bear jumps into bubble bath at Denver Zoo in adorable video

Workers at the Denver Zoo treated a grizzly bear to one of life’s simple bare necessities: a bubble bath.

The zoo shared video on Wednesday of the bear, named Tundra, as she first discovered the tub of bubbles in her enclosure.

After discovering the tub, Tundra immediately investigated, spending a few moments sniffing and sticking her paws in the bubbles. She eventually jumped in and enjoyed the bath.

Tundra has seen bubbles before, the zoo said, but this was the first time she’s seen them in this set-up.

“This type of enrichment is particularly fun because it encourages Tundra to investigate, and to cool off on hot summer days like today,” the zoo wrote.

The temperature in Denver on Wednesday was reported to be in the 90s, according to The Weather Channel.