Ghislaine Maxwell under constant surveillance by prison psychologists, attorney claims

Ghislaine Maxwell has been under constant surveillance by prison psychologists who are evaluating her for hours on end without her consent, her attorney claimed in a letter filed in her criminal case.

Maxwell is asking the judge in her case to order that her lockup conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn be modified so she can review volumes of discovery material before her trial.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S LAWYERS DESCRIBE GRIM JAIL CONDITIONS IN LETTER TO JUDGE

Her team has argued that she’s been held under “uniquely onerous conditions,” which would have forced her to choose between showering and reviewing the material.

She’s also under constant surveillance at the jail because of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide while in a Lower Manhattan jail cell last year, according to her lawyers.

“Ms. Maxwell continues to be surveilled 24 hours a day by security cameras and is under constant observation by multiple prison guards,” her attorney Christian Everdell wrote in a letter Monday night.

WHERE IS JEAN LUC BRUNEL, THE MYSTERIOUS FRENCH MODELING AGENT LINKED TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S ALLEGED SEX TRAFFICKING RING?

“The defense recently learned that some of these prison guards were, in fact, BOP psychologists who were observing Ms. Maxwell and evaluating her for hours each day without her knowledge,” he added. “We are aware of no other pretrial detainee receiving such treatment.”

Maxwell is awaiting trial on charges she procured girls for Epstein to abuse and then lied about it under oath. She’s pleaded not guilty.

She was ordered held without bail last month and is being held in the MDC pending her trial.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.