Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: Judge determines Epstein cohort is 'substantial flight risk' because of wealth, 'foreign connections'

A New York judge on Tuesday denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail request and push for home confinement as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.

Judge Alison Nathan said the British socialite, accused of sexually abusing and exploiting young girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein, posed too great of a flight risk to be allowed to leave.

Maxwell appeared before Nathan via video from the Brooklyn, N.Y. federal detention center.

Prosecutors argued strongly against release and added that if given the opportunity, Maxwell would use her collection of international passports, access to private transportation and money to run.

Maxwell is charged with conspiracy and perjury in a multi-state sex trafficking ring involving three unnamed minors between 1994 and 1997.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Her attorneys have tried to distance Maxwell’s case from Epstein’s, and argued the risks associated with COVID-19 in detention centers along with a $5 million bond should have been enough to secure her release.

They proposed Maxwell serve her pretrial detention in a luxury Manhattan hotel.

