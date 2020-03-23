Germany's Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus, continues quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tested negative for the coronavirus Monday, according to her spokesman, and will have further testing completed this week.

“Further tests will be conducted in the coming days,” her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told news agency dpa International, according to The Associated Press.

Merkel, 65, began quarantine in her home Sunday after learning a doctor she had come in contact with days earlier had tested positive for COVID-19.

The chancellor had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection. The doctor who administered the vaccine to her later tested positive for COVID-19, Seibert said.

Before learning about the doctor’s positive test result on Sunday, Merkel gave a press conference announcing more stringent restrictions to prevent the spread of infection, including banning all gatherings of more than two people.

Last week, she thanked Germans who were following the rules on social distancing by remaining at about five feet apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.

Germany has recorded at least 27,546 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as of Monday afternoon. The death toll stands at least 115 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

