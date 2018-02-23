Germany says another citizen detained in Turkey released

The German government says one of its citizens held in Turkey has been released, but must remain in the country.

The foreign ministry’s announcement Friday follows the release last week of German journalist Deniz Yucel, who had been detained in Turkey for over a year. Yucel was held on terrorism and propaganda charges that he denies.

Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul declined to provide further details of the latest case, citing privacy reasons.

Breul told reporters in Berlin that four Germans remain detained in Turkey for what the government considers political reasons.