Germany outlines plan to relax coronavirus lockdown, resume daily life

Germany has drafted a plan to scale back its coronavirus lockdown and allow a gradual return to public life after health officials reported on Monday that the daily rate of infections dropped over four consecutive days.

Germany’s Interior Ministry wrote the measures, which include a list of steps that require masks to be worn in public, a limit on public gatherings and tracing infection chains to control any future spreading of COVID-19, Reuters reported.

The document, seen by the outlet on Monday, assumes the pandemic will last until 2021.

Officials believe the actions will be enough to keep the average number of people infected by a single person below one when the country ends its lockdown, which is set to expire on April 19. Germans have been under lockdown since March 22.

While strict social distancing measures will remain in place, stores will be allowed to reopen, along with schools in select regions. Private parties and other large events will remain banned, according to the new plan.

Germany believes it has a system in place capable of allowing officials to track more than 80 percent of people who have had contact with an infected person within 24 hours of diagnosis. The infected and those who have been in close contact with them will face quarantine at home or in hotels.

Border closures, which Chancellor Angela Merkel opposed during the early stages of the outbreak, will also be relaxed.

The virus has sickened at least 100,132 people in Germany and killed 1,584 as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported that the 3,677 new cases Monday were notoriously lower than the 5,936 new infections on Sunday, marking the fourth straight drop in the daily rate of new cases.