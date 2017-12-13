Germany mulls more money for victims after Berlin attack

The German government is considering increasing compensation for those injured or who lost loved ones in terror attacks, following criticism in the wake of last year’s truck rampage in Berlin.

Twelve people were killed and dozens more were injured when a criminal from Tunisia drove a stolen truck into a crowded Christmas market on Dec. 19, 2016. He was later killed in Italy and the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

An official tasked with representing the victims of the attack said a comparison with other countries showed Germany’s financial compensation for terror victims is relatively low. Presenting his final report in Berlin, Kurt Beck said his recommendations were welcomed by ministers during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas told reporters concrete sums weren’t discussed.