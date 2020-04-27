German underground hairdressing salons shut down by police during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

German police on Saturday busted two underground hair salons operating in violation of the country’s lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers said they discovered the makeshift salons installed in the basements of two private houses in the Bavaria region of Germany.

“People were having their hair done,” police said, while the German agency DPA reported that “the salons were professionally equipped.”

Both salons were under investigation for non-compliance with Bavaria’s lockdown orders, which have been among the strictest in Germany, AFP reported.

Germans have been under lockdown since March 22. Earlier this month, officials began outlining plans to relax restrictions gradually.

Hair salons, considered “non-essential,” will be allowed to reopen on May 4, though hair stylists must wear protective gear and customers must be spaced out, Deutsche Welle reported.

Germany’s COVID-19 death count has been relatively small compared with its European neighbors.

As of Sunday, the country has confirmed over 5,900 deaths out of an estimated 157,500 overall cases, according to the latest numbers from the Johns Hopkins University.