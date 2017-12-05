German tourist killed in attack in northern Ethiopia

The German Foreign Office confirms that a German national has been killed in an attack in northeastern Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s state-run news agency says Sunday’s attack occurred near a volcanic lake at Erta Ale. The tourist’s local guide was wounded.

“The two got separated from a group of tourists and were taking photos around when they were shot at by unknown armed men,” the news agency quotes a local official as saying. “We are trying to arrest the perpetrators.”

Ethiopia’s government has blamed attacks on foreign tourists in the area in 2012 and 2007 on neighboring Eritrea, which denied the accusations.

The area is popular with researchers and tourists but rebels and bandits also roam the region.