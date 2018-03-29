German police investigate beheading of homeless man

German police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old homeless man who was found beheaded in the western city of Koblenz last week.

Police say Gerd Michael Straten’s body was discovered last Frida at the city’s main cemetery, where he regularly spent the night.

Police have set up a 30-strong team of investigators and plan to reveal further details of the case at a news conference Thursday.

The victim had last been seen alive a day before he was found.

Authorities have appealed for anyone with information about Straten’s movements to come forward.