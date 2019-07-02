Geraldo Rivera: Only reason Dems object to July 4th parade is because of Trump 'hatred'

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera defended President Trump’s Fourth of July parade plans saying that the only reason anyone opposed the celebration is their “hatred” for the president.

“This is a symbol of the partisan toxic malignant atmosphere that we have in our country. When you see how Republicans feel about the country right now according to the surveys and the way that Democrats feel about the country now according to the surveys. It is amazing,” Rivera told guest host Dan Bongino on “Hannity.”

DEMS FUME AS TRUMP MOVES TO AMEND DC’S JULY 4 CELEBRATION, POSSIBLY ADDRESS THE NATION

“People on the left hates our president so much that they are willing to just put a negative spin on anything. How many times have you seen a flyover and an athletic event? Everybody loves them except for when President Trump is the one proposing them.”

Rivera said Trump had become a “synonym” for the country, argued that his visit to North Korea should be celebrated by everyone and told critics of the president to “get over themselves” and celebrate America’s Independence Day.

“The president went into North Korea, the first president ever. Everybody should be celebrating that but because this hatred of Donald Trump is so intense that he has become the synonym for the nation. I think it’s very distressing. People should get over themselves,” Rivera said.

The correspondent-at-large told Bongino that veterans parades have great meaning.

“As a kid you watch those fourth of July parades, you get a tear in your eye watching the old veterans, the World War I guy and then the World War II guy,” Rivera said.

“It is a wonderful life affirming moments, and here we are making it a bunch of crap.”